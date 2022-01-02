Maryland’s governor predicts that the next four to six weeks may be the “worst part” of the pandemic for his state.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Gov. Larry Hogan is putting much of the blame on people who are unvaccinated against the latest surge of COVID-19.

There are more than 2,000 people who are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Maryland. The number surpasses a previous record set this time last year.

The Republican governor said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that 92% of adults in Maryland have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“We have overflowing hospitals,” Hogan said. “And so that 8% of the population that has not been vaccinated is responsible for 75% of all the people who are filling up our COVID beds.”

Hogan said his administration has devoted $100 million in emergency funding to hospitals and nursing homes. He also said that he waived some requirements for out-of-state nurses and health-care workers and called on the Maryland National Guard to help run testing sites.

Hogan did not comment on a recent call from health-care organizations to reinstate a mask mandate.