Does the American public believe the United States should cease to be united and divide into two separate nations based on political beliefs?

There’s a poll, which offers some noteworthy findings as the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol approaches, an event that sparked much discussion about political callings.

“Right now, would you favor or oppose dividing the United States into two separate countries where one is made up of ‘blue’ Democratic states and the other is made up of ‘red’ Republican states?” asked a CBS News poll released Sunday.

It found that 77% of the respondents either “strongly” or “somewhat” rejected the idea of splitting the U.S. into two countries. Here are the numbers.

56% strongly oppose dividing the U.S.; 54% of Republicans, 53% of independents and 62% of Democrats agree.

21% somewhat oppose the idea; 16% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

16% somewhat favor dividing the nation; 20% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

7% strongly favor the idea; 10% of Republicans, 7% of independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

The CBS News poll of 2,044 U.S. adults was conducted Dec. 27-30.

LIZ CHENEY STATES HER CASE

One Wyoming Republican has offered her own terse summary of what the Grand Old Party may be facing in the near future.

“The Republican Party has to make a choice. We can either be loyal to our Constitution or loyal to Donald Trump, but we cannot be both,” Rep. Liz Cheney said in a tweet Sunday.

CAMPUS CANCEL CULTURE FLOURISHES

A revealing new study reveals that “cancel culture” is alive and well in one of the most critical arenas: Americans colleges and universities. Jennifer Kabbany, editor of the College Fix — a student-written news and culture site — has released a study which tells all.

“Some 135 speakers, signs, statues and more have been successfully canceled on campus over the last year,” she wrote, noting an additional 106 cancellation attempts at the nation’s colleges and universities that were not completed or unsuccessful.

“Over the last 12 months the genre that saw the most cancellations was building names, with 40 such examples. The names represent former U.S. presidents, governors, judges, Declaration of Independence signers, scientists and other pioneers from U.S. history. The most common thread among the names stripped from buildings was some relation to slavery or racism,” Ms. Kabbany said.

There were also 31 professors around the nation who endured serious professional repercussions for something they said, wrote or did. College mascots, mottos and public banners were also revoked, along with honorary degrees awarded to former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani.

“Cancel culture continues to grow and shows no sign of stopping,” Ms. Kabbany wrote, calling the practice “an assault against freedom of speech and association as well as faith, academic discourse, open inquiry, the arts, unpopular or controversial ideas, and much more.”

The College Fix maintains a “Campus Cancel Culture Database” which tracks recent incidents; it currently contains over 1,400 entries. Find the continuing research at TheCollegeFix.com.

COULTERPHOBIA

Recent press coverage reveals that ABC’s daytime talk show “The View” is having trouble finding a new Republican or conservative member of the cast to replace Meghan McCain, who left the show in August.

Now comes a question: Why not audition Ann Coulter — the author of 13 books and an unflappable commentator?

“ABC doesn’t have the backbone to put Ann Coulter On ‘The View,’” reported Tristan Justice, a correspondent for The Federalist.

“If the hosts were really up for a challenge from a unique personality, they would bring repeat guest and conservative firebrand Ann Coulter back to the table, this time for an audition. She’s entertaining on television, fits the criteria, and offers an articulate perspective severely absent from the program,” Mr. Justice wrote.

He’s not alone in suggesting Ms. Coulter join the cast..

“Ann Coulter seems an obvious choice. Not Never Trump. Not pro-Trump (the-person). Not election ‘denier.’ Just MAGA enough! All boxes checked. Also listens before arguing, occasionally changes mind,” tweeted political analyst Mickey Kaus on Dec. 27.

Author and syndicated radio host Eric Metaxas also tweeted that Ms. Coulter would be “amazing” as a cast member on the show.

She has already appeared on “The View.” News coverage over the years, however, may provide an answer why she is not under consideration for a permanent role. Here’s a sampling:

“Controversial political pundit Ann Coulter brought her provocative point of view to ABC’s ‘The View’ on Monday and almost immediately drew heat from the co-hosts,” reported NBC on Jan. 13, 2009.

“Ann Coulter visits ‘The View,’ has a heated race debate with Whoopi Goldberg,” noted the Hollywood Reporter on Sept. 27, 2012.

“Ann Coulter causes commotion on ‘The View’” noted the Las Vegas Journal Review, on the same day.

“Ann Coulter fights with the women of ‘The View’ ” said E News on Oct. 16, 2015.

POLL DU JOUR

• 31% of U.S. adults say there was “widespread voter fraud and irregularities” in the 2020 presidential election; 66% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

• 17% of Blacks, 23% of Hispanics and 36% of Whites also agree.

• 44% of U.S. adults say there were “a few isolated incidents of voter fraud and irregularities” in the 2020 presidential election; 28% of Republicans, 54% of independents and 49% of Democrats agree.

• 38% of Blacks, 48% of Hispanics and 45% of Whites also agree.

• 25% overall say there was “no voter fraud of irregularities”; 6% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 44% of Democrats agree.

• 45% of Blacks, 29% of Hispanics and 19% of Whites also agree.

SOURCE: A CBS News poll of 2,044 U.S. adults conducted Dec. 27-30.

