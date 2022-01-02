Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, was locked out Sunday of her personal Twitter account for what the tech platform described as repeated violations of its policy against novel coronavirus misinformation.

The congresswoman’s personal account @mtgreenee, showed a notice saying that it had been suspended, while her official congressional account, @RepMTG, remained active.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” said a Twitter spokesperson in an email to The Washington Times. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

The spokesperson did not say which tweet was the final strike in its five-strikes-and-you’re-out policy, but Ms. Greene said in a statement that she believed it was a comment about the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Ms. Greene said in a statement on Telegram. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies. They can’t successfully complete a Communist revolution when people tell the truth.”

The conservative firebrand has been suspended on multiple occasions, including at least two suspensions for comments about COVID-19 vaccines.

Rep. Greene has released a lengthy statement about her Twitter suspension. Here is an excerpt: pic.twitter.com/H1DuDaDmFL — Tia Mitchell, AJC’s Washington Correspondent (@ajconwashington) January 2, 2022

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.