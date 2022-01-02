BALTIMORE — The amount of violence in Baltimore has persisted at about the same rate despite the city’s recent efforts to fight crime and enact change.

The Baltimore Sun reported Saturday that the city recorded slightly more homicides and nonfatal shootings in 2021 than it did in 2020.

There were 337 homicides last year compared to 335 in 2020. There were 728 nonfatal shootings in 2021. There were 721 in 2020.

Baltimore recently got a new mayor and has seen stability in the police command. There have been new efforts to heal the trauma wrought by gun violence as well as efforts to free up officers to catch the men behind the gun violence.

But The Sun reported that the amount of violence didn’t budge. The newspaper also reported that 2021 marks the seventh straight year that the city has surpassed 300 killings.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said improvements have been made. For instance, the city has seen reductions in street robberies and property crime.

“We’re just getting started,” Harrison added. “It is frustrating, but we’re changing the culture of a city.”

Harrison blamed a tendency among men in the city to reach for guns to address disputes.

“It’s not just what the police department can do, it’s how we change the way people think,” Harrison said.