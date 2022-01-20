By Tom Howell Jr. - The Washington Times - Thursday, January 20, 2022

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday his wife, Yumi Hogan, tested positive for the coronavirus as part of regular screening.

“Having been vaccinated and boosted, she is only experiencing mild symptoms,” Mr. Hogan, a Republican, said of the first lady.

Mr. Hogan said his wife will quarantine at their official residence and that he tested negative in rapid and PCR testing.

“We want to again take this opportunity to urge Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the omicron variant,” the governor tweeted.

