The cartoon mascots who sell M&Ms in television commercials will now dress and act in more gender-neutral ways, the 80-year-old candymaker announced Thursday.

Jane Hwang, global vice president for M&Ms at parent company Mars, told AdWeek it’s time to minimize traditional gender stereotypes in future marketing campaigns for the chocolate candies that feature the characters.

“We took a deep look at our characters, both inside and out, and have evolved their looks, personalities and backstories to be more representative of the dynamic and progressive world we live in,” Ms. Hwang said.

To support the change, the female M&M characters will now dress more comfortably: Green will wear sneakers rather than knee-high boots and act more confidently, while Brown will wear plainer eyeglasses and more sensible low-block heels instead of stilettos.

Ms. Hwang said Green and Brown will team up in future appearances as a “force supporting women, together throwing shine and not shade.”

Meanwhile, the three male M&M characters will act in less traditionally masculine ways: AdWeek reported that Red will be less bossy, and Orange will “acknowledge and embrace his anxiety.”

Ms. Hwang did not say anything about changes to the Blue, the laid-back “cool” M&M who wears only white sneakers and sports catchphrases such as, “Yeah, man.”

She said the company will also stop attaching prefixes to the characters’ names, like “Mr. Blue” or “Ms. Brown,” to de-emphasize their distinct genders.

Finally, while the individual candies people buy will continue to possess similar dimensions, future ads, packaging and tie-in merchandise will present the mascots in different shapes and sizes “to promote diversity.”

“M&M’s is on a mission right now to create a world where everyone feels they belong,” Ms. Hwang said.

Introduced in 1941, M&Ms were originally named after Mars and Murrie, a reference to candy executives William Murrie and Forrest Mars, the son of Mars founder Frank Mars.

Marketers created the Red and Yellow M&M cartoon mascots in 1958; Blue, Green and Orange joined them in 1998 and Brown in 2012. In 2017, the company redesigned the anthropomorphic mascots with more realistic renderings and accessories.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.