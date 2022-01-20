Rep. Thomas Massie, who is not vaccinated for COVID-19, said Thursday he has tested positive for the coronavirus and thinks his symptoms are manageable because of a prior infection at the start of the pandemic.

“I can’t guarantee, but I suspect my symptoms have been very mild due to prior infection 2 years ago. Also, perhaps this was omicron?” the Kentucky Republican tweeted.

Mr. Massie said he took a generic form of Claritin, an antihistamine, to manage symptoms but said that isn’t a recommendation for all.

“Seek doctors advice if you find yourself sick, because every case is unique and some cases are very serious,” he tweeted.

The congressman known for his pro-liberty stances said he will not be on Capitol Hill for votes, meeting in person or making public appearances until next week.

“I am not vaccinated or boosted,” he said, adding the rest of his health information is not anyone’s business. “If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, ‘NUNYA.’”

More than 100 members of Congress have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

House Democratic leaders have allowed proxy voting to manage crowds in the chamber and the U.S. Capitol physician advised lawmakers to maximize remote work and upgrade their masks during the omicron surge.

