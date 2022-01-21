English pop singer Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency a day before its launch, citing delivery delays and the impact of COVID-19 on her crew.

“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” she said in a tearful Instagram message. “Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID. They still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutted. I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

Adele’s run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was supposed to start Friday and last until April 16.

The “Cry Your Heart Out” singer apologized to fans who traveled in recent days and said dates would be rescheduled.

“And I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we’ve run out of time,” she said. “And I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone who traveled, again.”

