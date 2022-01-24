President Biden on Monday will meet with European leaders amid growing fears that the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed near Ukraine might soon attack.

The video call, scheduled for 3 p.m., is “part of our close consultation and coordination with our Transatlantic Allies and partners in response to Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders,” the White House said in a statement.

Several leaders will be on the call, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will also be on the call, which is not open to the press.

Mr. Biden will likely discuss options to confront Russian military aggression in Ukraine, including bolstering U.S. troop levels in the Baltics and Eastern Europe.

The U.S. has already threatened tough sanctions against Russia if it moves toward an invasion of Ukraine.

