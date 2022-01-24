ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order on Monday to expand staffing in hospitals, nursing homes and pharmacies in response to COVID-19.

The order provides licensing flexibility for pharmacists and technicians to help support the pharmacy workforce.

It also expands an initiative to allow nursing students to serve as licensed practitioners by including licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, and certified medical technicians. The order allows respiratory therapy students to assist in increasing the emergency medical services workforce.

Also, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are dropping. The governor’s office says since peaking at 3,462 on Jan. 11, they have fallen nearly 33% to 2,330.