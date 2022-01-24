NEWS AND OPINION:

This brand new book arrives Tuesday, but the chatter is already abundant about Peter Schweizer, author of “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.”

The book is timely.

“Schweizer says that, in a quarter-century as an investigative journalist, this is the scariest investigation he has ever conducted,” advises publisher Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins.

President Biden is featured on the bright red cover, and he is shaking hands with China’s leader.

“That the Chinese government seeks to infiltrate American institutions is hardly surprising. What is wholly new, however, are the number of American elites who are eager to help the Chinese dictatorship in its quest for global hegemony,” the publisher said in advance notes.

“Presidential families, Silicon Valley gurus, Wall Street high rollers, Ivy League universities, even professional athletes — all willing to sacrifice American strength and security on the altar of personal enrichment,” the publisher said, with a prediction that the new book “will expose the nexus of power between the Chinese government and the American elites who do its bidding.”

Mr. Schweizer is the author of “Clinton Cash,” “Extortion,” “Throw Them All Out” and “Architects of Ruin,” among others.

He is the cofounder and president of the Government Accountability Institute — described by the organization as “a team of investigative researchers and journalists committed to exposing crony capitalism, misuse of taxpayer monies, and other governmental corruption or malfeasance.”

There is “an attraction to dictatorship” among such elites like Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Mr. Schweizer told Fox News host Mark Levin on Sunday.

“There is an attraction to the fact that in China things get done efficiently,” the author said, citing the influence of the aforementioned dictatorship.

MEANWHILE, IN SUNNY FLORIDA

Democrats are facing a serious and somewhat embarrassing challenge in the Sunshine State. For one thing, Republicans now outnumber them. According to the Florida Division of Elections, there were 5,123,799 registered Republicans in the state as of Dec. 31 — and 5,080,697 Democrats. But wait, there’s more.

“Just seven months to the August primary, and Democrats have little clue whose names they’ll be marking on their ballots for two of South Florida’s most competitive congressional races,” reports the Miami Herald.

“Evidence is piling up that Democrats in Florida have no clear bench of candidates willing to challenge Republican incumbents in South Florida, in what’s expected to be a daunting and expensive 2022 cycle for their party. Two first-time candidates who made early announcements they would run for South Florida House seats have both since dropped their bids to pursue runs for state office,” the Herald said.

“Democrats enter the 2022 election cycle bruised and on the decline,” agreed the Tampa Bay Times.

LONGBOWS AND FLINTLOCKS

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced that the state’s “Primitive Deer Hunt” will be open Feb. 1-3 statewide for hunters with a valid hunting license, or those exempt from the hunting license requirement.

“They may use primitive bows or muzzleloaders to hunt sika and white-tailed deer during these days. Primitive hunting devices are defined as longbows, recurve bows, flintlock, or sidelock percussion muzzleloaders. Hunters may not use compound bows, crossbows, drawlocks, and telescopic or other electronic aiming devices. However, fiber optic sights are permitted on otherwise legal primitive bows or muzzleloaders,” the department noted.

“Offering the season in February allows deer hunters to challenge themselves with more difficult hunting conditions while using low-tech hunting devices, much like our predecessors did,” says Paul Peditto, director of the state’s Wildlife and Heritage Service.

SENATOR SCOTT HAS A SAY

The Heritage Foundation will feature an online discussion with Sen. Tim Scott on Tuesday addressing the turmoil in schools. The South Carolina Republican will offer insight and advice.

“Schools across the country have adopted on-again, off-again schedules for in-person instruction, all while leaving families and students wondering when students’ futures would be a priority again. Sen. Tim Scott will discuss ways to help parents and families keep students’ needs at the center of solutions for the problems COVID and special interest groups lobbying still pose today,” the organizers say.

The event begins at 2:45 p.m.; consult Heritage.org/events to register for the live-streamed presentation.

TO COIN A PHRASE

The American Spectator has announced that it is offering a new collectible coin of interest to those who disapprove of the job President Biden is doing at the moment.

“Exclusive limited edition “Just Say No to Joe” half dollar coins have arrived! This coin should speak for itself. We all know no one approves of Joe Biden, including the left! It is time to get the message out there,” the magazine advises.

“This is a great collector’s coin to prove your view on President Biden and to rub it into all of your liberal friends and family! Each coin is made in the USA, is an authentic U.S. JFK half dollar, and showcased in an acrylic coin capsule,” the pitch notes.

Curious? Find more details at Shop.spectator.org — and check under the Collectible Coins heading.

POLL DU JOUR

• 80% of U.S. adults disapprove of the job Congress is doing; 90% of Republicans, 80% of independents and 73% of Democrats agree.

• 85% of whites, 69% of nonwhites, 81% of men and 78% of women also agree.

• 20% of adults overall approve of the job Congress is doing; 9% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.

• 12% of whites, 29% of nonwhites, 17% of men and 19% of women also agree.

• 3% of adults overall don’t know or refused to answer; 3% of Republicans, 13% of independents and 4% of Democrats did the same.

• 3% of whites, 1% of nonwhites, 2% of men and 4% of women did the same.

Source: A Gallup poll of 811 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 3-16.

