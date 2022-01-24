President Biden lashed out Monday at a reporter, calling him a “stupid son of a bitch” for asking him about inflation.

As reporters were moving out of a White House meeting focused on inflation, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Mr. Biden, “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

Mr. Biden’s answer, delivered under his breath, was caught on a hot microphone.

“It’s a great asset — more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch,” Mr. Biden said.

It is the second time in less than a week Mr. Biden has become testy with a reporter.

On Thursday, Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich asked him, why he was waiting on Russian President Vladimir Putin to make the first move in Ukraine.

“What a stupid question,” responded Mr. Biden.

The president’s jab at Ms. Heinrich was slammed as “sexist” by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee Republican.

Brett Bruen, a former official in the Obama White House, came to Ms. Heinrich’s defense and said her question was not stupid.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.