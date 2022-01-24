Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin tested positive for COVID-19 just before the start of a trial in her defamation suit against The New York Times on Monday.

“She is, of course, unvaccinated,” said U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan.

The judge announced the positive result in court Monday for the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee. He said Mrs. Palin, who was expected to appear in court, was due to take another test later Monday morning.

If she tests positive again, the trial will be postponed until at least Feb. 3.

Mrs. Palin sued the Times over an article that incorrectly described an ad by her political action committee to link the group to the shooting of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, Arizona Democrat, in 2011.

