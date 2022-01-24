The Supreme Court announced Monday it will hear a discrimination case involving Asian students who say Harvard University‘s affirmative action system discriminates against them.

The justices said they’ll also hear a case involving the University of North Carolina, which rewards Black, Hispanic and American Indian applicants under its affirmative action policy and which challengers say penalizes White and Asian students.

Harvard is the country’s oldest private university and UNC the oldest public university, making them marquee tests for where the high court sees affirmative action decades after the civil rights era.

The cases go to the heart of current race-based admissions in America’s elite colleges, where focusing on race predominates — sometimes quite “crudely,” according to Students for Fair Admissions, the group challenging both schools.

One admissions officer at UNC referred to students as “Brown babies.” In another exchange, one officer was marveling at a strong application and a second admissions officer asked if the person was “Brown?!” The first officer replied “Heck no. Asian.”

Both schools’ policies say they work to help students who are underrepresented in their populations as a way to achieve diversity, which they argue is critical to their educational mission.

UNC said it treats race “flexibly” as part of a list of about 40 criteria.

“Thus, like any of the dozens of factors that the University considers, an applicant’s race may sometimes tip the balance toward admission in an individual case — but it almost always does not,” the school told justices.

Harvard also called its race considerations “flexible,” saying they come into play for “only highly qualified candidates.”

“Harvard does not discriminate against Asian-American applicants,” the school said.

Students for Fair Admissions says Harvard tracks the racial makeup of the incoming class in real-time as applications are being considered, with administrators scouring the reports and urging admissions officers to correct course if key racial categories fall behind.

Lower courts have sided with both universities, finding they are in compliance with Supreme Court precedent.

The key case is Grutter v. Bollinger, a 2003 decision that upheld an affirmative action admissions policy at the University of Michigan’s law school and deemed that race can be a viable consideration, among others, if a school says it’s trying to promote diversity in its student population.

