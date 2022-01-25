The Biden administration will hold two bipartisan briefings Tuesday for House and Senate leaders and their aides on the crisis in Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Officials from the State and Defense departments will lead the briefing, which has been part of an ongoing engagement between the administration and Congress as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine escalate.

The briefings will focus on “recent developments and the state of play,” Ms. Psaki said.

Administration officials also will host an “all members” briefing later this week with the House and the Senate. Since December, the administration has had dozens of engagements with Congress and the White House, including one with President Biden, Ms. Psaki said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also have held conversations with lawmakers.

The briefings come amid U.S. concerns of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. has put 8,500 troops on heightened alert for deployment to the Ukrainian border.

In addition, the State Department on Sunday reduced staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, urging the departure of nonessential staff “out of an abundance of caution.”

