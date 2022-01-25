President Biden on Monday phoned New York City Mayor Eric Adams to express his condolences after two police officers were shot over the weekend, including one fatally.

The president “reiterated his admiration for the brave men and women of law enforcement who risk their lives on a daily basis to protect our communities,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday.

During the call, Mr. Biden expressed his support for Mr. Adams’ plan to combat gun violence and violent crime, Ms. Psaki said, adding the president pledged to work with cities on reducing violence.

Rookie NYPD officer Jason Rivera, 22, was killed Friday after being shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem.

Rivera’s partner, NYPD officer Wilbert Mora was wounded in the ambush and continues to fight for his life at a local hospital.

The alleged shooter, Lashawn McNeil, was shot by a third officer responding to the scene. McNeil was pronounced dead on Monday after showing no signs of brain activity since Friday.

