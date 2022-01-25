The major broadcast networks covered for President Biden following an unusual moment in the White House. During a press conference on Monday, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy posed a last-minute question on inflation to President Biden — who responded by calling Mr. Doocy a “stupid son of a b—-h.”

His oath was picked up by a nearby microphone.

The major broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, NBC — went into protection mode in the immediate aftermath and downplayed Mr. Biden’s oath, according to a study of the coverage.

“All three networks on Monday night and Tuesday morning offered sympathy for Joe Biden,” wrote Scott Whitlock, an analyst for Newsbusters.org, a conservative press watchdog.

He monitored the coverage and found similar reactions.

“It’s not easy being president. I think President Biden is learning that anew this morning,” noted CBS’ Mornings’ co-host Tony Dokoupil.

“The president was clearly frustrated he was peppered with questions about Ukraine at an economic event,” said ABC’s White House correspondent Mary Bruce in her review.

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell also said the president’s gaffe was a result of frustration.

Mr. Whitlock said he expects to see more of the same.

“As Biden’s gaffes and ‘hot mic’ moments pile up, look for the networks to continue to argue for understanding and empathy towards our ‘frustrated’ and sometimes bewildered president,’” he predicted.

The three networks did not offer much in-depth coverage either.

“On Monday night and Tuesday morning, ABC allowed the least coverage on the gaffe. Just 53 seconds on Tuesday morning and nothing on Monday night. CBS came in second with 17 seconds on the CBS Evening News and 51 seconds on CBS Mornings. (A total of 68 seconds.) NBC managed 45 seconds on Tuesday morning and 50 seconds on Monday’s Nightly News. (A total of 95 seconds),” Mr. Whitlock wrote.

