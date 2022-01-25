Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has unveiled a tip line for parents to report “divisive” subjects taught in schools.

Mr. Youngkin, a Republican, said the tip line would hold schools accountable for their curriculum and parents should report any public educators who are “behaving objectionably.”

“We’re asking for folks to send us reports and observations that they have that will help us be aware of things like privilege bingo, be aware of their child being denied their rights that parents have in Virginia. And we’re going to make sure we catalog it all,” Mr. Youngkin told conservative radio host John Fredericks on Monday.

Macaulay Porter, spokeswoman for Mr. Youngkin, said the tip line was set up to be a resource for parents to express questions or concerns about anything going on in schools.

“The governor’s office set up helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov as a resource for parents, teachers, and students to relay any questions or concerns,” Ms. Porter said in a statement. “Governor Youngkin was elected to serve all Virginians and has utilized a customary constituent service, to hear from Virginians and solicit feedback.”

Mr. Youngkin‘s initiative coincides with his plan to make education a central issue of his administration.

On his first day in office, he banned critical race theory in schools, making good on a signature campaign promise.

Mr. Younkin also nixed school mask requirements, giving parents the option of whether they want to have their children wear masks while attending schools.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.