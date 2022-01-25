House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced she is running for reelection this year, suspending speculation about her retirement and, for now, the jockeying within the Democratic Conference to succeed her.

Mrs. Pelosi, 81, highlighted a litany of issues she wants to work on and also invoked the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in explaining her decision.

“Our democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the U.S. Capitol, and the state-by-state assault on voting rights. This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy,” Mrs. Pelosi said in a video posted to Twitter. “But, as we say: We don’t agonize, we organize. And that is why I am running for re-election to Congress.”

House Republicans’ campaign arm responded to Mrs. Pelosi‘s announcement by linking her to America’s rising crime rates and high inflation.

“Speaker Pelosi is the most unpopular politician in the country,” said Mike Berg, National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman. “Vulnerable Democrats who back Pelosi will own her record of rising prices, open borders, and skyrocketing violent crime.”

Mrs. Pelosi won reelection with 77% of the vote in 2020. Her reelection in 2022 is all but assured.

She was first elected to the House in a special election in 1987. She is seeking her 18th full term, having represented the city of San Francisco for more than 30 years.

In 2002, Mrs. Pelosi became the highest-ranking woman in Congress of either major party, after she was elected minority leader by fellow Democrats.

In 2007, she was elected the first female Speaker of the House. She was elected to the position again in 2019.

Democrats are facing a challenging election year, with 29 members set to retire their House seats and poll numbers showing sinking support for President Biden.

Historically, the party that doesn’t hold control of the White House makes gains in midterm elections, giving Republicans the advantage this year.

The Democrats’ razor-thin majority also fuels anticipation that Republicans will take control of the House.

What role Mrs. Pelosi would play if Democrats are in the minority, or how long she would remain in Congress, are still to be determined.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.