NATO will take the lead in deciding any movement of allied troops in response to the tense situation in Ukraine over concerns Russia may invade to topple the government, a senior Biden administration official said Tuesday.

Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer told CNN all options are on the table on whether American troops, just put on high alert, could be deployed to the region before any Russian incursion into its neighbor.

“The alliance will make decisions about force posture adjustments, but [the American troops] are ready to go at a moment’s notice when the alliance decides,” Mr. Finer said, according to the Reuters news agency.

On Monday, Pentagon officials said about 8,500 troops were notified they could be sent to the region to bolster nervous NATO allies in eastern Europe.

Russia is believed to have arrayed more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s border, offering Moscow multiple invasion routes into the country.

U.S. officials have insisted American combat troops are not bound for Ukraine. Any personnel sent over as part of Monday’s warning order will remain on allied territory, U.S. officials said.

“The timeline and the decision-making will be up to the [NATO] alliance in full consultation with our allies,” Mr. Finer told CNN.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.