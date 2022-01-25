New York officials are scrambling to preserve a state mask mandate Tuesday after a judge struck it down on grounds the state health department needed legislative approval to impose the rule.

The New York State Education Department told schools to maintain compliance because the state plans to appeal.

“It is SED‘s understanding that the Department of Health will appeal the Nassau County Supreme Court decision, which will result in an automatic stay that will unambiguously restore the mask rule until such time as an appellate court issues a further ruling,” the department told WABC-TV.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, in December, announced a mandate requiring New Yorkers to wear masks within indoor public spaces that do not have a vaccine requirement.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett determined the rule was needed to rein in the winter surge of the virus, solidifying the requirement.

However, Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker ruled Monday the state was not under a state of emergency when the mask mandate was announced. Also, the state legislature last year passed a law limiting the governor’s emergency powers.

“While the intentions of Commissioner Bassett and Governor Hochul appear to be well-aimed squarely at doing what they believe is the right to protect the citizens of New York State, they must take their case to the state legislature,” the judge wrote.

Ms. Hochul said she will fight to preserve the mandate.

“My responsibility as governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” the Democrat said. “We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who signed an order saying school boards can decide whether students wear masks, hailed the court ruling.

“The Governor and State Education Department have NO authority to enforce this mandate without the approval of State lawmakers,” tweeted Mr. Blakeman, a Republican. “This is a major win for students & parents.”

