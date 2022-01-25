Only a quarter of American voters think their family’s financial situation will improve in 2022, a conservative group said Tuesday in a poll underscoring the challenge for Democrats in power as they try to scramble to fix crises before the midterm elections.

The Convention of States Action, working with The Trafalgar Group, found 41% likely voters expect their situation to get worse and 33% expect it to stay the same.

Republicans and independents are more likely to say their situations will worsen — 64% and 46%, respectively — than stay the same, at 25% and 36%.

Six in 10 Democrats believe they will maintain the status quo at best, with 21% saying their financial situation will get worse and 38% betting on it staying the same.

The gloomy outlook reflects similar polling that found many Americans believe their incomes are not rising as fast as prices. Republicans have seized on the topic as they try to retake control of Congress in the November contests.

“There is no way around it, these are awful numbers,” said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States Action. “Considering that most voters are already experiencing hardships due to the continued supply chain and inflation crises, the fact that so many fully expect things are going to get worse for their families this year is a clear signal they’re planning on supporting big changes at the ballot box this November.”

Poll data was collected from 1,081 likely general election voters. About 39% of them were Democrats, 36% were Republicans, and 25% were independents.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.