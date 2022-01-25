OSHA announced Tuesday that it was canceling its emergency policy mandating large businesses require employees to be vaccinated or face masking and testing, after the Supreme Court put the policy on ice earlier this month.

In its notice announcing the retreat, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the court’s ruling dealt a death blow to the mandate, which was issued as an emergency temporary standard, or ETS.

“Notwithstanding the withdrawal of the Vaccination and Testing ETS, OSHA continues to strongly encourage the vaccination of workers against the continuing dangers posed by COVID-19 in the workplace,” the agency said.

The business mandate, which applied to companies with at least 100 employees, was the broadest of President Biden’s mandates, covering more than 90 million private-sector workers.

There are three other mandates covering federal workers, federal contractors and medical workers who are funded by federal programs. The federal worker and federal contractor mandates have both been put on hold by lower courts, while the Supreme Court allowed the medical worker mandate to remain in place.

But it was the business mandate that was supposed to do the heavy lifting in Mr. Biden’s scheme to prod vaccine resisters to get the shots.

The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, said that while vaccine mandates on workers are legal, the administration can’t act unilaterally, but must be granted authority from Congress. There is no evidence that Congress wanted OSHA to be able to do it on its own, the majority ruled.

The decision didn’t technically rule the OSHA policy illegal, but rather prevented it from going into effect while lower courts heard more arguments.

OSHA‘s decision Tuesday should bring those cases to a close.

The agency said that while its emergency mandate is no more, it will still try to impose the policy through its regular rulemaking powers.

OSHA‘s policy would require businesses either to enforce a vaccine mandate or else impose mandatory masking and weekly testing for employees.

Businesses said it would be a massive financial burden, and could chase millions of people from the workforce.

