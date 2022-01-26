The House Oversight and Reform Committee has invited several former employees of the Washington Football Team to speak at a roundtable event next week on Capitol Hill — the latest development in a monthslong inquiry into the NFL’s handling of its investigation of the Burgundy and Gold’s workplace misconduct.

The event — not to be confused with a public hearing, as no one will be sworn in — will feature former employees who say they’ve experienced or witnessed sexual harassment and other misconduct while working for the team.

The roundtable is set to take place Thursday — a day after Washington unveils its new name and logo to complete the team’s rebranding process.

Last October, two Democrats on the House committee — Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney of New York and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois — asked the NFL to turn over all documents related to the league’s investigation into Washington’s workplace after former coach Jon Gruden’s leaked emails were uncovered in the matter.

The NFL said it would comply with the request, but the league and the committee have since gone back-and-forth over the materials.

The league has complied in part, turning over some documents but leaving out others while citing privilege and confidentiality agreements.

The NFL has resisted calls to publicly release more information from the investigation. Last July, the league produced a summary of the findings — fining the Washington Football Team $10 million for workplace behavior it deemed “toxic.”

But the league said lead investigator Beth Wilkinson did not compile a written report, and Wilkinson instead delivered a series of oral reports to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

In December, the House Democrats again called on the NFL to fully cooperate in wake of a report that indicated that Washington owner Dan Snyder sought to impede the NFL’s investigation into his team.

Snyder was accused of attempting to block a former employee from speaking with Wilkinson and taking other legal measures to interfere with the work. Snyder, through a lawyer, has denied the accusations.

“These disturbing revelations have only strengthened the Committee’s commitment to uncovering the truth in this matter,” Maloney said in a statement.

Thursday’s roundtable could be one of a series of steps from Congress to dive into the league’s investigation. Roundtables often are used to collect information by providing an opportunity for legislators to ask questions and are seen as a building block to further congressional inquiry.

Former team employees had said publicly that they’d be willing to help with Congress’ investigation into the league. Attorney Lisa Banks, who represents 40 employees who participated in the NFL’s inquiry of Washington, told ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” in November that her clients are prepared to testify if called upon.

