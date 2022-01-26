The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it will likely begin to raise interest rates soon, probably in March, as the central bank tries to rein in record-high inflation.

The Fed didn’t set a timetable, but said a quarter-percentage-point increase of its benchmark short-term borrowing rate is likely coming soon.

It would be the first increase since December 2018 in the rate, which has been near zero since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate,” the Fed’s statement said. The committee doesn’t meet in February.

The announcement was not a surprise, but the expected action has caused turmoil in markets since the start of the year.

The committee also said the Fed’s monthly bond-buying will continue at just $30 billion in February, suggesting it could end in March as the central bank tightens monetary policy.

