Two Republican lawmakers are calling on Democrats on the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol to release staff reports, saying the disclosures are required by House rules.

Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Rodney Davis of Illinois accused the committee of “operating as a rogue body” in a letter to Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California Democrat, who chairs the Committee on House Administration.

Ms. Lofgren is also a member of the panel investigating the Capitol riot.

“The J6 committee has abused its subpoena power, its deposition power, its contempt power, and its power to unilaterally release documents,” the Republican lawmakers wrote. “These actions represent a gross misuse of taxpayer dollars and deserve aggressive internal oversight.”

Ms. Lofgren’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Banks and Mr. Rodney cite the rules listed by the Committees’ Congressional Handbook, which requires committees to submit a monthly report, including the summary of progress for investigations, monthly expenses, salaries, and travel.

“Monthly reports for all committees are supposed to be posted on the Committee on House Administration’s website to ensure transparency and provide accountability for Committee investigation and use of official resources,” the lawmakers wrote. “This is especially important for the J6 committee that’s been provided unlimited funding and staff resources. The J6 Committee has yet to submit a monthly report, despite a requirement to do so.”

Mr. Banks and Mr. Rodney are asking for the committee’s budget for 2021 and 2022, a list and explanation of all travel by committee members, the total number of interviews conducted, the identities of witnesses, and a list of Democrat and GOP staff members and their positions, among other things.

The Jan. 6 panel and its probe remain a thorny issue on Capitol Hill, with Democrats viewing it as a necessary investigation and Republicans calling it politically motivated.

The panel is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans — Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Both Mr. Kinzinger and Ms. Cheney are vocal critics of former President Donald Trump and are considered outliers in the GOP.

Mr. Banks was selected by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be a Republican representative on the panel, but was rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mrs. Pelosi disagreed with Mr. Banks’s objection to certifying the 2020 election results in favor of President Biden.

