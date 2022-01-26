Sen. Mitt Romney will join Rep. Liz Cheney at a fundraising reception for the Wyoming GOP congresswoman in March, according to an invitation obtained by The Washington Times.

The March 14 fundraiser, which requires all attendees to be fully vaccinated, will be hosted by Bobbie and Bill Kilberg, and has Mr. Romney, Utah Republican, lined up as a special guest for the event. The Kilbergs previously supported former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush during his 2016 presidential run.

The general reception asks for a $1,000 contribution per person, and a photo reception calls for a $5,800 contribution per couple. The VIP reception is a $10,800 contribution per couple.

Other guests included on the invite are former Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife Lynne; Scooter Libby, former chief of staff to Mr. Cheney; former U.S. solicitor general Ted Olson; Sheila Burke, former chief of staff to the late Sen. Bob Dole; former Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia; former Rep. Denver Riggleman of Virginia; GOP lobbyist Charlie Black; former Secretary of Homeland Security under George W. Bush, Michael Chertoff; and former Bush administration Justice Department official Miguel Estrada, among other attendees.

While several names on the invitation list include outspoken members of the Republican Party who are critical of former President Donald Trump, others are known for their work in the first or second Bush administrations.

Ms. Cheney, one of two anti-Trump Republicans on the Select Committee charged with investigating the capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, is facing off against Trump-backed Republican primary challenger attorney Harriet Hageman.

Ms. Hageman recently won a congressional straw poll conducted by the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee with 59 votes, while Ms. Cheney came in a distant second with six votes.

However, Ms. Cheney has far outraised Ms. Hageman to date. According to Federal Election Commission records, the GOP incumbent has raised over $5 million and has $3.6 million cash on hand, while Ms. Hageman has raised just over $300,000 and has almost $245,000 in the bank.

