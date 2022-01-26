Justice Stephen G. Breyer will retire from the Supreme Court, closing out a decadeslong tenure for the liberal-leaning justice and giving President Biden his first chance to shape the court.

The 83-year-old associate justice had been under pressure from some progressive groups to leave the bench while Mr. Biden is in office and give him a chance to install someone younger. They were desperate to have him act while Democrats hold control of the Senate and can more easily secure a liberal replacement, preventing conservatives from gaining any more ground.

Mr. Biden has promised to make history by naming the first Black woman to the court.

He’ll need to get his pick through the Senate, where thanks to rule changes over the last decade that defanged the filibuster for nominees, he’ll only need to corral a majority in the 50-50 chamber.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin, the Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and will oversee the confirmation process, said he’ll work “expeditiously” to approve the president’s eventual pick.

He also praised Justice Breyer as “a trusted voice on the bench with a first-rate legal mind.”

Justice Breyer will reportedly formally announce his retirement Thursday at the White House. He is expected to serve until a replacement is confirmed.

He was picked for the court in 1994 by President Clinton, and he was usually overshadowed during his time on the bench by the other Clinton pick, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He was known to be a reliable but rarely flashy voice for liberal positions, and for his folksy approach to oral arguments. He would pepper lawyers with questions designed to cut through the legal intricacies and get at the real-world impacts of cases.

In this month’s argument over Mr. Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate on large companies, as GOP-appointed members were focusing on the executive branch powers, he said the court needed to be aware of the impact of ruling against the president.

“If we delay it a day, and if it were to have effect, then 750,000 more people will have COVID who otherwise, if we didn’t delay it, wouldn’t have?” he said.

He also championed a push to have the court reexamine the constitutionality of the death penalty, regularly writing sharp dissents in cases where fellow justices allowed executions to proceed.

“The death penalty, as currently administered, suffers from unconscionably long delays, arbitrary application, and serious unreliability,” he wrote in one 2018 case.

Justice Breyer’s retirement offers Democrats their first chance to shape the court since 2010, when President Obama named the second of his two picks.

But it’s unlikely to change the ideological divide, with six GOP-appointed justices and three Democratic appointees.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who helped shepherd President Trump’s three picks through the Senate, said he expects Democrats will be able to push through whomever they want.

“If all Democrats hang together – which I expect they will – they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022 without one Republican vote in support,” he said. “Elections have consequences, and that is most evident when it comes to fulfilling vacancies on the Supreme Court.”

That doesn’t mean the process will be easy.

Even with a majority threshold for confirmation in place, Mr. Trump’s picks faced severe opposition. Justice Neil M. Gorsuch was approved on a 54-45 vote, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh on a 50-48 tally and Justice Amy Coney Barrett on a 52-48 vote.

