Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s retirement could pave the way for President Biden to put Vice President Kamala Harris on the nation’s highest court.

Mr. Biden pledged during the 2020 presidential campaign that he would nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court if a seat opened during his tenure.

One enticing candidate would be Ms. Harris. By nominating her, Mr. Biden could both fulfill his campaign pledge and find a graceful way to remove her from the 2024 Democratic ticket.

There is nothing in the Constitution that blocks a sitting vice president from being nominated to the Supreme Court. The only restrictions to being nominated to the high court is having an impeachment or conviction that bars an individual from holding federal office.

However, Ms. Harris wouldn’t be allowed to serve double duty and would have to resign as vice president.

Neither a sitting vice president nor a past vice president has ever been nominated to the Supreme Court.

For Mr. Biden and Democrats, such a move could eliminate questions about Ms. Harris’ low poll numbers and allegations of a toxic work environment in her office.

Rumors have been flying since the summer of dysfunction and frustration among Ms. Harris’ staff.

At least three high-profile aides have left the vice president’s office in the past three months.

Ms. Harris has the legal experience, serving as California’s attorney general before being elected to the U.S. Senate. Nominating her to the Supreme Court could help Mr. Biden rally with Black voters, while simultaneously jettisoning her from the ticket.

