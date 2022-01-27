HOUSTON — A police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers Thursday, authorities said.

The incident began about 2:40 p.m. Thursday with a report of a disturbance involving a weapon. Police had responded to a shooting at the home of the suspect’s girlfriend, said Doug Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union.

The ensuing car chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed at an intersection in a residential neighborhood just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that the suspect fled in a white Mercedes, and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. One of the officers was shot in the arm, another was shot in the leg and the third was shot in the foot, Griffith said.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said he intends to visit with the wounded officers and their families.

“We live in dangerous times, and it will take all of us working together to make our city safe,” he said in a statement.