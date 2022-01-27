President Biden will announce the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer Thursday afternoon, the White House announced.

Mr. Biden will speak from the White House alongside Justice Breyer at 12:30 p.m.

Washington was abuzz Wednesday after reports surfaced that Justice Breyer intends to retire at the end of the current term. At 83, Justice Breyer is the oldest member of the court and one of its three liberal justices.

Mr. Biden has vowed to nominate a Black woman to replace Justice Breyer. Top candidates include federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed in June to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.

Other likely contenders for the lifetime appointment: U.S. District Judges J. Michelle Childs (South Carolina), Wilhelmina Wright (Minnesota) and Leslie Abrams Gardner (Georgia), and Sherrilyn Ifill, director of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

