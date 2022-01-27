YouTube reportedly has suspended conservative commentator Dan Bongino, alleging he tried to get around a previous suspension by posting to an alternate channel.

Mr. Bongino uploaded a video to his main channel while another channel he uses for his digital radio show was suspended for a violation of the platform’s COVID-19 policy, according to The Hill.

“When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension,” YouTube told The Hill.

He will not be allowed to create a new channel.

Mr. Bongino had said he planned to leave YouTube anyway and would focus on Rumble — a platform popular with some conservatives.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.