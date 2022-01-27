Metropolitan Police are investigating after five people were shot, one fatally, early Thursday at a Days Inn by Wyndham in Northwest D.C.

The police department tweeted around 4 a.m. that a shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. Less than two hours later, the department added that five people had been shot and were receiving treatment at a hospital.

One of the victims, a female, reportedly was transported to a hospital in “grave condition” and was later pronounced dead around 9 a.m.

Four of the victims are female, and police have not identified whether the fifth victim is male or female.

Police Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion said during a news conference that they were investigating the circumstances of the shooting, but they believe multiple people were at a party inside a hotel room, WUSA9 reported.

Cmdr. Bedlion also said that community residents previously had complained about the hotel, including issues involving drug activity, the news outlet reported.

The victims have not been identified, and police have not said whether they have identified any suspects.

The department tweeted around 9 a.m. that updates on the investigation will follow.

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• Emily Zantow can be reached at ezantow@washingtontimes.com.