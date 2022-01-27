President Biden will host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House on Feb. 7, the first in-person meeting between the men, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Thursday.

The two leaders will discuss their shared commitment to diplomacy and joint efforts to deter Russian aggression against Ukraine, Ms. Psaki said.

They will discuss other challenges, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, economic prosperity and international security, she said.

Mr. Scholz, who took over as German chancellor in December, was among several European leaders who joined Mr. Biden on a virtual call Monday to discuss rising tensions between NATO and Russia.

A White House readout of the call said the leaders expressed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. Mr. Biden later said there was “total unanimity” among the leaders.

Mr. Scholz also spoke with Mr. Biden by phone shortly after he had taken office upon succeeding former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.