First the green M&M traded her white go-go boots for sneakers, and now Minnie Mouse is getting a fashion makeover with a blue tuxedo pantsuit.

Disney unveiled this week Minnie’s new look created for the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris by British designer Stella McCartney, who called it a “symbol of progress.”

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes — a blue tuxedo — using responsibly sourced fabrics,” Ms. McCartney said in a Tuesday statement. “This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month, in March 2022. I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!”

Among those who approved was Hillary Clinton, no stranger to pantsuits, who tweeted, “Tres chic!”

On Fox News, however, the look met with some mockery. Conservative commentator Candace Owens told host Jesse Watters “they’re trying to destroy fabrics of society.”

“I’m so glad they’re doing it,” said Ms. Owens sarcastically. “Let me just tell you, Jesse, it goes back to when they did this to the M&Ms and now they’re making her more masculine. I’m glad they’re now saying, realizing this needs to be addressed. All of us were traumatized when we saw Minnie Mouse and she was looking like a female as we were growing up.”

The ensemble was billed as “her first pantsuit to be worn at Disneyland Paris,” but it turns out La Minnie has donned slacks before.

In 2019, she wore white pants and a red blazer as part of a Disney Cruise Line nautical ensemble as part of an effort to “inspire the next generation of female leaders in the maritime industry.”

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit, and it’s gorgeous ￼ #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

Minnie is best known for her circa 1928 red-and-white polka dot dress, but she has appeared at the parks and cruise ships in numerous outfits.

“Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values,” said Ms. McCartney. “What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!”

M&M Mars announced Jan. 20 that its cartoon logo characters based on the candies had been updated with a “fresh, modern take” as part of a “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is inclusive,” most noticeably by making the green M&M’s appearance less feminine.

“M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous,” said Fox host Tucker Carlson.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.