The chief of police in a small Alabama town has resigned after reports his department was overly aggressive with traffic patrols, including claims that police officers pulled over drivers who criticized them on Facebook.

The traffic enforcement was so aggressive in the town that half of the police department’s revenue came from fines and forfeitures, according to reports.

The chief, Mike Jones, resigned on Wednesday and the lieutenant governor pledged to conduct an audit after complaints about frequent stops in Brookside, a small town north of Birmingham.

One woman issued a complaint in 2019, saying police issued her a “bogus” citation and “threatened me with an arrest if I did not take down my Facebook pictures and posts of their police officers, stop sending emails to the local politicians, as well as others, and show them (Brookside police) that I understand law enforcement practices.”

The woman told AL.com that the Alabama attorney general’s office recently called, and her complaint was still an open case.

