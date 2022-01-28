President Biden on Friday said he will deploy U.S. troops to Eastern Europe and NATO countries “in the near term,” as tensions escalate with Russia over Ukraine.

“I’ll be moving troops to Eastern Europe and NATO countries in the near term. Not too many,” Mr. Biden told reporters as he returned from a trip to Pittsburgh.

The U.S. and its European allies have been in talks about deploying more troops to Eastern Europe as a show of support against Moscow’s aggression toward Ukraine.

The Pentagon has put roughly 8,500 U.S. troops on standby for possible deployment to Europe.

If Mr. Biden does deploy forces to Eastern Europe, it would mark a shift in strategy for his administration. The president has previously expressed concerns about sending troops to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin could use the move to accuse U.S. and NATO of aggression towards Russia.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said this week that the 8,500 troops are on alert in case American forces are quickly needed to support NATO. Both the U.S. and NATO have tens of thousands of troops available in Europe if Russia invades Ukraine.

