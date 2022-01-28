The House Jan. 6 committee on Friday issued subpoenas for 14 people who the panel said posed as the “alternate electors” in a 2020 scheme to submit false Electoral College certificates in favor of former President Donald Trump.

The panel is focused on people from seven states that President Biden won in the 2020 election in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives,” said Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who chairs the committee. “We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme.”

The committee said it obtained information that these people met in December 2020 before submitting false Electoral College votes to Congress. Those votes were used by Mr. Trump or his campaign in an attempt to delay or block the certification of the election on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the committee.

Two people from each state signed on to the votes and were named in Friday’s subpoenas. They included Nancy Cottle and Loraine B. Pellegrino of Arizona, David Shafer and Shawn Still of Georgia, Kathy Berden and Mayra Rodriguez of Michigan, Jewll Powdrell and Deborah W. Maestas of New Mexico, Michael J. McDonald and James DeGraffenreid of Nevada, Bill Bachenberg and Lisa Patton of Pennsylvania, and Andrew Hitt and Kelly Ruh of Wisconsin.

The subpoenas require them to produce documents and appear before the committee for depositions in February.

“We encourage them to cooperate with the Select Committee’s investigation to get answers about January 6th for the American people and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again,” Mr. Thompson said.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco announced earlier this week that the Justice Department had opened an investigation into the scheme.

“Our prosecutors are looking at those, and I can’t say anything more on ongoing investigations,” Ms. Monaco told CNN.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.