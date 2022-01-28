ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of a winter storm.

The governor mobilized members of the National Guard for the storm expected to bring several inches of snow to most of Maryland and up to a foot on the lower Eastern Shore.

The emergency declaration includes Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester counties.

A blizzard warning is now in effect for Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties.

In addition, the governor has directed the Maryland National Guard to stage 125 soldiers on state active duty at armories in southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore. They will be ready to assist state and local agencies in responding to potential impacts from heavy snowfall with 50 tactical vehicles for evacuation transportation.