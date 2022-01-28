Tesla CEO Elon Musk ripped into President Biden, saying he is “treating the American public like fools” after the president met with the heads of rivals General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co.

Mr. Biden held a roundtable this week with GM CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Jim Farley and others to drum up support for his stalled $1.75 trillion social welfare and climate bill that included big spending on electric vehicles.

The massive spending package would increase the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles to $12,500 if they are made in a union-run plant.

Mr. Musks’ plans are not unionized.

After the meeting, Mr. Biden released a video with Ms. Barra saying “companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here than ever before.”

Mr. Musk slammed the president on Twitter, calling him “a damp (sock) puppet in human form.” He later wrote that “Biden is treating the American public like fools.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Tesla sells the vast majority of electric vehicles in the U.S., though GM and Ford are making strong moves to boost their production.

As Mr. Biden pitches policies aimed at increasing electric vehicle sales, he has frequently appeared with leaders from GM, Ford and Stellantis NV, three automakers whose workers are members of the United Auto Workers Union.

Tesla, meanwhile, has actively fought unionization efforts at its plants, leaving him on the outs with Mr. Biden.

Mr. Musk has previously vented his frustration about being ignored by the administration. He is the only other major automaker headquartered in the U.S. and is a pioneer in the electric vehicle sector.

He has complained that the White House is “controlled by unions” and that it’s “not the friendliest administration.”

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.