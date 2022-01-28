A bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed early Friday, hours before President Biden was scheduled to drop into town to talk about infrastructure.

Pittsburgh Public Safety told the public to avoid the bridge, which carries vehicles along Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park.

No injuries were immediately reported, but cars could be seen resting in the chasm and there was the “strong smell of natural gas in the area,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The Associated Press said a commuter bus was upright on a section of the collapsed bridge.

The timing of the incident is remarkable.

Mr. Biden is scheduled to arrive in Pittsburgh Friday to visit Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19 in part to discuss new infrastructure funding from a bipartisan bill that passed last year.

The White House said he will deliver remarks “on strengthening the nation’s supply chains, revitalizing American manufacturing, creating good-paying, union jobs, and building a better America, including through the bipartisan infrastructure law.”

