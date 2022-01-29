T-Mobile warned its corporate employees in the U.S. that they will be fired if they do not become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 2.

In an internal email obtained by Bloomberg News, Deeanne King, T-Mobile’s chief human resource officer, also said those who have not received their first dose by Feb. 21 will be placed on unpaid leave.

T-Mobile confirmed the details outlined in the memo.

“T-Mobile’s badge-controlled offices continue to be accessible only to those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 and we have shared with employees that we are requiring office workers to be fully vaccinated by April 2,” the company said, according to Bloomberg.

The mandate applies to employees who need “regular or occasional” access to T-Mobile’s offices. The requirement will not apply to field technicians and most in-store retail employees.

Ms. King said in the memo that the company will make exceptions for medical and religious reasons.

President Biden withdrew the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate requiring private-sector employees to receive the vaccine after the plan was halted by the Supreme Court.

The High Court ruled 6-3 earlier this month concluded that OSHA had overstepped its bounds with the mandate.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.