The Justice Department on Monday announced a new federal gun control rule aimed at ensuring gun owners have secure storage devices.

Under the new rule, federal gun sellers will be required to have gun storage or safety devices available onsite for potential buyers as required by the Gun Control Act.

According to the department, a secure gun storage device is defined as “a safe, gun safe, gun case, lock box or other device that is designed to be or can be used to store a firearm and that is designed to be unlocked only by means of a key, a combination or other similar means.”

The department submitted the rule to the Federal Register. If approved, the change will amend the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ gun regulations and go into effect on Feb. 3.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said the change is meant “to reduce the risk of firearms falling into the wrong hands.”

“Gun safety is a Department of Justice priority, and we will continue to take all appropriate steps to help reduce the number of people killed and injured by the misuse of firearms,” Mr. Garland said in a statement.

The ATF on Monday also published a “Best Practices Guide” for federal gun sellers which includes information on federal gun laws and regulations.

