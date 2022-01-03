The Chicago Teachers Union could refuse to work in person as of Wednesday, raising the prospect of a crippling standoff over omicron fears as schools across the country delay openings, consider remote options and mandate testing amid a record-breaking surge of coronavirus infections.

Schools in Chicago reopened as planned Monday, but the union scheduled a Tuesday vote in which its 25,000 members will decide whether to support a plan that favors virtual work over the classroom as of Wednesday.

WBEZ Chicago reports that the public school board must sanction remote learning, and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez has said he stands “firmly behind the decision to protect our student’s physical and mental health and promote their academic progress by keeping CPS schools safely open for in-person learning.”

A walkout by the union, which has a list of demands that include proof of negative tests for students and high-quality masks in the classroom, could spark a standoff that cripples the system.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has faced similar calls for a remote option but said he is increasing testing at schools and considering mandatory booster shots for teachers and staff.

“Our schools will open. A child must be in school for so many reasons,” the Democratic mayor told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shortened the period of recommended isolation from 10 days to five, given that most transmission occurs early in the illness and the burden on schools and other workforces.

And federal officials increasingly say hospitalization, rather than any infection, should be the true marker of whether the vaccination push and broader pandemic fight is working or not.

But school administrators are struggling, given fears about transmission on campus.

The Seattle school district scrapped Monday classes so students could get tested before coming back on Tuesday. The school district in Detroit canceled classes for Monday through Wednesday as it sets up a framework in which students must consent to virus testing or else enroll in virtual school as of Jan. 31.

Other school districts said the omicron surge sparked unsustainable shortages of bus drivers, teachers and substitutes.

“Our administrative team has worked diligently throughout the winter break in an effort to prepare for our return to school tomorrow. However, at this point in time it is not safely feasible for us to open our schools tomorrow and Tuesday,” the Stonington, Connecticut, school district told parents in a statement canceling Monday and Tuesday classes.

The system in Newark, New Jersey, decided to start the year with two weeks of remote learning given the winter surge.

“This is not the news I want to be sharing with students and their families at this time because we need to continue in-person instruction,” Superintendent Roger León said in a statement. “But the health and safety of students and staff remains the top priority.”

