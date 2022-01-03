A Texas Republican on Monday said he found a way around “Big Tech” censorship — put the content into the Congressional Record.

Rep. Troy Nehls said he submitted a transcript of a podcast episode in which Joe Rogan interviewed Dr. Robert Malone, who conducted early research on messenger-RNA but raised questions about the COVID-19 vaccines and mandates and drew parallels with the rise of Nazi Germany.

He said in the interview that America is developing a similar “mass formation psychosis” as in Germany in the 1920s and 1930s.

YouTube removed the interview from its platform, prompting the congressman to seek an end-run to get it out there.

“Big tech wants to restrict your access to this information — but they cannot censor the Congressional Record,” Mr. Nehls said.

During the interview, which can still be found on Spotify, Dr. Malone said American society is being “hypnotized” and drew parallels to a dark chapter in European history.

“What the heck happened to Germany in the 20s and 30s? Very intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad. And how did that happen?” he told Mr. Rogan. “And how did that happen? The answer is mass formation psychosis. When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other and has free-floating anxiety, in a sense that things don’t make sense. We can’t understand it. And then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere.”

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.