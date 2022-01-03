Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, said Monday that Facebook had joined Twitter in censoring her speech online.



Facebook said it was not removing her account — unlike Twitter, which suspended the congresswoman’s personal account this weekend.



Ms. Greene published an image on Gettr showing that Facebook was preventing her from posting or commenting. Her image on the alternative social media platform Gettr showed the suspension would last 24 hours.



“Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me. This is beyond censorship of speech,” Ms. Greene said on Gettr. “I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution.”



A spokesperson for Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said the company was not deleting Ms. Greene’s account.



“A post violated our policies and we have removed it; but removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies.”

