ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Masks are required again in all state buildings in Maryland.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that face coverings are required for employees and visitors in all state buildings and leased space in all public or shared spaces.

The announcement comes as state health officials reported 14, 251 new coronavirus cases Monday and a slight increase in the seven-day testing positivity rate to 26.9%. Another 196 people were hospitalized, bringing that total to 2,746, more than three times the level seen a month earlier.

The state will give employees who receive a booster shot two hours of paid leave and all employers were encouraged to offer paid leave for vaccinations and boosters, the governor announced in a news release.

The Maryland Department of Health and Maryland Department of Budget and Management issued updated guidance to state agencies and offices, adopting new CDC guidance on quarantine protocols for state employees, the governor announced. This allows agency heads discretion to implement telework and hybrid work schedules for applicable employees while maintaining operations.