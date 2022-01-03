Attorney General Merrick Garland will mark the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack by providing an update this week on the Department of Justice’s efforts to charge those responsible.

A DOJ official said Mr. Garland will “reaffirm the department’s unwavering commitment to defend Americans and American democracy from violence and threats of violence” in remarks to department staff on Wednesday, the anniversary’s eve.

More than 700 people have been charged so far in connection with the attack, 220 of whom are charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees and 75 are charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon, or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

“While he will not speak to specific individuals or charges, the attorney general will discuss the department’s solemn duty to uphold the Constitution, follow the facts and the law, and pursue equal justice under law without fear or favor,” the official said.

The first anniversary of the attack comes as a new poll released Monday shows that 50% of likely voters think the riot represented a threat to American democracy, while 41% said it did not.

The Rasmussen Reports telephone and online survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Dec. 27-28 and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

