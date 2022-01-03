A top Republican accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of blocking Republicans from getting records related to the Jan. 6 riot.

Rep. Rodney Davis, Illinois Republican, said House officers have consistently ignored GOP requests for information and records related to the riot.

Mr. Davis, who is the ranking member on the House Administration Committee, specifically cited the House sergeant-at-arms and chief administrative officer, who each report directly to the House speaker.

“As Speaker of the House, you are the most senior elected official in the House of Representatives and therefore, responsible for all House operations, not just those of your party,” Mr. Davis wrote in a Monday letter to Mrs. Pelosi. “You appoint all House officers, who serve at your pleasure.”

Mr. Davis cited several instances where Republicans requested access to information about the riot, including several inquiries directly to Mrs. Pelosi which went unanswered.

The letter says GOP lawmakers asked Mrs. Pelosi several questions about the timeline on when the National Guard was requested, claiming the House speaker blocked the request.

Mrs. Pelosi does not direct the National Guard.

Following the Capitol attack, she and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer made calls for military assistance, including the National Guard.

Mr. Davis also accused House Democrats of having a “superficial interest” in looking into the Jan. 6 riot for political gain, and purposely excluding Republicans.

“There is irony in the fact that at the same time House Democrats are holding witnesses in criminal contempt of Congress for raising genuine questions of legal privilege, you continue to obstruct Republican access to House records,” Mr. Davis wrote. “This double standard only adds to the evidence that Democrats are weaponizing events of January 6th against their political adversaries.”

Neither the House sergeant at arms nor the chief administrative officer immediately responded for comment.

