Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer threatened Monday to gut the filibuster if Republicans don’t back the White House’s overhaul of the nation’s voting laws.

Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, wrote in a letter to colleagues that he would force a vote on changing the Senate’s longstanding rules by Jan. 17 unless GOP lawmakers help pass the partisan voting bill.

“The Senate must evolve, like it has many times before,” Mr. Schumer wrote. “The Senate was designed to evolve and has evolved many times in our history. … The fight for the ballot is as old as the Republic.”

Since President Biden took office last year, Democrats have been pushing an ambitious rewrite of the country’s voting laws. The bill Mr. Schumer plans to put up for a vote this month would rework campaign finance laws, expand mail-in voting and impose new restrictions on the ability of states to draw electoral districts.

The bill failed in the evenly split Senate three times last year, always falling well short of the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold. Now Democrats are threatening to blow up the filibuster if Republicans don’t relinquish their opposition.

“Over the coming weeks, the Senate will once again consider how to perfect this union and confront the historic challenges facing our democracy,” Mr. Schumer wrote. “We hope our Republican colleagues change course and work with us.”

At the moment Democrats are weighing several proposals for bypassing or jettisoning the filibuster outright to pass the voting measure.

Some lawmakers are pushing for a one-time filibuster exemption just to pass the election legislation. But others want a more radical change in how the Senate operates.

Along those lines, there is talk of changing the filibuster rule to require 41 “no” votes for continuing debate rather than 60 “yes” votes for ending debate.

Some lawmakers have floated a requirement that senators mount an old-fashioned “talking filibuster,” which would require lawmakers to speak continuously on the floor in objection to a bill. Senators currently are allowed to merely object to ending debate, forcing leaders to round up the votes necessary to overcome the 60-vote threshold.

For any effort to succeed, all 50 Democrats will have to line up behind the rules change. At the moment, such unity is uncertain.

The key to unlocking a rules change is Sen. Joe Manchin III, a moderate West Virginia Democrat. His support, with that of every other Democratic senator, would allow the majority to push through the change with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Mr. Manchin has not specified if he is on board with the filibuster carve-out, but he has held talks with Democrats and Republicans on what changes need to be made to make the Senate operate better.

